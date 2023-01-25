Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $110,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

