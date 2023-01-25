Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.