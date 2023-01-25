Foster & Motley Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

