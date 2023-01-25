Foster & Motley Inc. Has $904,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

