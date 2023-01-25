Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

