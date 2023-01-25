Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of IPG opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.