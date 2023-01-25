Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,169 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Price Performance

OUT opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.37%.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.