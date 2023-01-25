Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,462,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.84.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

