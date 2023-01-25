Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FOX were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of FOX by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. 2,007,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.