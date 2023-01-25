Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Down 0%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 146,644 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period.

