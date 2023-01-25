Frax Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $17.27 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

