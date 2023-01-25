Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $10.09 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $10.09 or 0.00044519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $738.86 million and approximately $194.97 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00399694 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.16 or 0.28056109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00594861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,261,808 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

