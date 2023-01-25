Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

FCX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 9,709,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,581,470. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.