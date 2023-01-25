FTX Token (FTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.64 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00008422 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $628.98 million and $17.64 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00400271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.28097867 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00596835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

