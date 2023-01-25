Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 4.23. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

