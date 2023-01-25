FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Trading Up 12.8%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

About FullNet Communications

(Get Rating)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.