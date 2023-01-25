Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.09) price objective on the stock.
Funding Circle Stock Down 7.2 %
LON:FCH traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 53.80 ($0.67). 213,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,737. The firm has a market cap of £194.38 million and a P/E ratio of 597.78. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.68.
About Funding Circle
