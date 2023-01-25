Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.09) price objective on the stock.

Funding Circle Stock Down 7.2 %

LON:FCH traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 53.80 ($0.67). 213,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,737. The firm has a market cap of £194.38 million and a P/E ratio of 597.78. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.68.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.