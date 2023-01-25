Future Of Fintech One Day Trading Volume Hits $80,659.57 (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Future Of Fintech has a total market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $80,659.57 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

