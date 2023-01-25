FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 400.19 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.08). 13,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412.50 ($5.11).

FW Thorpe Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £461.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,382.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 388.99.

Insider Transactions at FW Thorpe

In other news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £31,800 ($39,371.05).

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

See Also

