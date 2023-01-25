FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $703.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.23.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Berry by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

