Gala Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $318.76 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Gala has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $332.84 million and approximately $318.76 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

