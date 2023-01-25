Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 52,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 3.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.