Game Creek Capital LP Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VZ opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

