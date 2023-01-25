Game Creek Capital LP Invests $3.59 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Guggenheim downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

