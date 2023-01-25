Game Creek Capital LP Sells 22,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 826,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,897 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,341,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

