Game Creek Capital LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bowlero accounts for 1.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOWL stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,618,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,078,783.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,998. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

