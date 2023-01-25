Game Creek Capital LP Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SLB opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,271. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

