GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 1,176,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,845,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in GameStop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
