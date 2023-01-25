GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 1,176,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,845,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in GameStop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.