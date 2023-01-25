Gas Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00010910 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $146.45 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
