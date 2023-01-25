General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.45. 1,394,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $200.79 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.