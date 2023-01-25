General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.2-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.96 billion.

GD traded down $11.27 on Wednesday, reaching $224.18. The stock had a trading volume of 913,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average of $236.41. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $200.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

