General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $92.00 at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

