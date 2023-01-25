General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $92.00 at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

