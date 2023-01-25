GensoKishi Metaverse Market Cap Reaches $272.79 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $272.79 million and approximately $341,864.96 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00396998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.88 or 0.27866357 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00602777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

