Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

GKOS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 178,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $61,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

