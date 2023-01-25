Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 14.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 582,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.