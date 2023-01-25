Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.73. 41,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.55.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

