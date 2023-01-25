Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 237 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $21.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,362.60. 25,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,441.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

