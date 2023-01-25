Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 105,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

