Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $20.15 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $590,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,903,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,373. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

