Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $20.92 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 738,973 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.31% of Tapestry worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. 589,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,144. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.