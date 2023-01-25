Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 100,318 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

