Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 84,663 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Foot Locker by 398.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Foot Locker by 359.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,581 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 233,558 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $5,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 361,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

