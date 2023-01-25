Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 161,733 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,733 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.46% of Umpqua worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Umpqua by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 242,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 307,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

