Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 22,814 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,814 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.32% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,554,000 after purchasing an additional 185,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.93. 58,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.