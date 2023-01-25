Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,051 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,886 shares of company stock worth $9,500,707. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

HSY traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

