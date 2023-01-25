Glenview Trust Co Acquires 798 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

HON stock opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

