Glenview Trust Co Boosts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

