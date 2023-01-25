Glenview Trust Co Buys 3,950 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.