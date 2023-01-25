Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

