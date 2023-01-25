Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

